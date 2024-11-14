News & Insights

Axis Auto Finance Sees Profits in Q1 2025

Axis Auto Finance Inc (TSE:AXIS) has released an update.

Axis Auto Finance Inc. reported a significant turnaround in Q1 2025, achieving a net income of $1.8 million compared to a loss in the same period last year. Despite a decline in revenues and origination volumes, the company saw a notable improvement in adjusted earnings due to strategic asset sales.

