AXIL Brands Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - AXIL Brands Inc. (AXIL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.704 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $0.633 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $8.13 million from $7.73 million last year.

AXIL Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

