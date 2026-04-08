AXIL Brands Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - AXIL Brands Inc. (AXIL) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.203 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $0.576 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $7.29 million from $6.92 million last year.

AXIL Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.203 Mln. vs. $0.576 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $7.29 Mln vs. $6.92 Mln last year.

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