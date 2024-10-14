News & Insights

Axiado Partners Jabil To Offer AI-Driven Security And OCP-Compliant Server Solutions

October 14, 2024

(RTTNews) - Axiado Corp., a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and manufacturing solutions provider Jabil Inc. (JBL), announced Monday their collaboration to develop AI-driven cybersecurity and Open Compute Project (OCP) compliant server solutions.

The joint solutions, to be demonstrated during the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, will offer data centers and cloud service providers with scalable, secure, and customizable server platforms that leverage AMD and Intel architectures for unmatched flexibility and performance.

Axiado said the combined strengths of Axiado's AI-driven security technologies and Jabil's expertise in high-performance server design offer powerful options for today's cloud and enterprise environments. The collaboration will enable customers to benefit from robust, hardware-anchored security integrated into modular, future-proof server platforms compliant with OCP standards.

Jabil said the collaboration with Axiado will deliver secure, OCP-compliant server platforms that provide customers with the flexibility to choose AMD or Intel architectures. The customizable, next-generation server platforms will address the evolving demands of cloud infrastructure while prioritizing security and sustainability.

