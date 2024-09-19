News & Insights

Axel Springer To Become Privately Owned; Classifieds To Become Separately Held Under KKR, And CPP

September 19, 2024

(RTTNews) - Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) has decided to create a new corporate structure, with a goal to create a focused media company and separately held classifieds businesses. The transaction is expected to close in second quarter, 2025. The new structure foresees that Axel Springer's media businesses and the joint venture Ringier Axel Springer Poland will remain within Axel Springer. As a privately owned and operated media company, Axel Springer will be debt-free.

The Stepstone Group, AVIV Group, finanzen.net, and Awin, will be held as separate joint venture companies with KKR and CPP Investments as majority shareholders, Axel Springer as minority co-shareholder, and with an economic participation by the grandchildren of Axel Springer.

