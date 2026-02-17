Markets
Axcelis Technologies Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

February 17, 2026 — 04:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.29 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $49.95 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Axcelis Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $46.35 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.6% to $238.33 million from $252.41 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.29 Mln. vs. $49.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $238.33 Mln vs. $252.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 195 M

