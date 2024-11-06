Axcelis Technologies Bottom Line Retreats In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.57 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $65.93 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $256.564 million from $283.367 million last year.

Axcelis Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $48.57 Mln. vs. $65.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $256.564 Mln vs. $283.367 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $245 Mln

