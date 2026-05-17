Axcelis Technologies (BIT:1ACLS) Price Target Increased by 27.94% to 129.65

The average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies (BIT:1ACLS) has been revised to €129.65 / share. This is an increase of 27.94% from the prior estimate of €101.33 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €106.37 to a high of €153.12 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.66% from the latest reported closing price of €140.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an decrease of 234 owner(s) or 37.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ACLS is 0.05%, an increase of 54.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.43% to 36,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,488K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,658K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACLS by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,365K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares , representing an increase of 82.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACLS by 563.42% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,279K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing a decrease of 41.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACLS by 30.25% over the last quarter.

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