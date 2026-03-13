Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $83.19, demonstrating a -2.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had lost 5.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 31.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $195.05 million, showing a 1.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $840.2 million, demonstrating changes of -27.46% and +0.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.84% lower within the past month. At present, Axcelis Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Axcelis Technologies is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.86.

One should further note that ACLS currently holds a PEG ratio of 8.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.