Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $82.29, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company have depreciated by 13.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $200.3 million, down 21.93% from the year-ago period.

ACLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $788.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.85% and -22.54%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Axcelis Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.13.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.