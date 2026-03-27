Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $97.35, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The semiconductor services company's stock has climbed by 17.67% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Axcelis Technologies will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $195.05 million, indicating a 1.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $840.2 million, representing changes of -27.46% and +0.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Axcelis Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Axcelis Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.78. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.78.

One should further note that ACLS currently holds a PEG ratio of 9.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 5.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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