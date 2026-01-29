Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $92.20, demonstrating a +1.06% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Shares of the semiconductor services company witnessed a gain of 13.56% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Axcelis Technologies in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 17, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $215.3 million, showing a 14.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.5 per share and revenue of $816.05 million, which would represent changes of -26.83% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.75% downward. Right now, Axcelis Technologies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Axcelis Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.49 of its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

