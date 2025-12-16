Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) closed at $86.32, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 8.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Axcelis Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $215.3 million, showing a 14.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $816.05 million, representing changes of -27.97% and -19.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Axcelis Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.66 of its industry.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

