Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Price Target Increased by 14.03% to 122.29

The average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies (NasdaqGS:ACLS) has been revised to $122.29 / share. This is an increase of 14.03% from the prior estimate of $107.25 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of $137.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an decrease of 301 owner(s) or 44.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.05%, an increase of 61.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.66% to 31,227K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,807K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 55.29% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,658K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 15.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,234K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 25.50% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 1,091K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 57.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 918K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 21.17% over the last quarter.

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