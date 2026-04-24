Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) ended the recent trading session at $143.13, demonstrating a +2.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor services company had gained 42.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axcelis Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 31.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $195.05 million, up 1.29% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.54 per share and a revenue of $840.2 million, signifying shifts of -27.46% and +0.14%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Axcelis Technologies should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Axcelis Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Axcelis Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 39.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.35, so one might conclude that Axcelis Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that ACLS has a PEG ratio of 13.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 7.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.