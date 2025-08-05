Markets
Axcelis Q2 Profit, Revneue Down, But Beat View

August 05, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) Tuesday reported net income of $31.38 million or $0.98 per share for the second quarter, lower than $50.87 million or $1.55 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $36.01 million or $1.13 per share, that beat the average analysts estimate of $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $194.54 million from $256.51 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $185.15 million.

For the third quarter, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $200 million, EPS of about $0.87, and adjusted EPS of nearly $1.00. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $185.15 million.

