Axalta (AXTA) Partners With Xaar to Introduce Digital Paint

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA has partnered with Xaar to unveil Axalta NextJet, a next-generation, sustainable digital paint solution for the transportation industry.



Digital paint is an advanced painting system that allows accurate paint placement. Axalta NextJet gives design flexibility for two-tone vehicles and helps customers create patterns, details and graphics in a sustainable manner using Axalta and Xaar’s patented technology.



In addition to removing the masking, the award-winning digital paint coating technique minimizes labor, energy and waste. It also aids in improving productivity and efficiency rates. This can result in a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions and significant cost savings for producers of two-tone vehicles.



The company's latest innovation is driven by Xaar's leading inkjet technology combined with AXTA’s patented jetting paint. This distinctive market offering is an outcome of Axalta's investments in digital paint research and development.



The Axalta NextJet is the first collaboration between an inkjet printhead manufacturer and a coatings manufacturer. Customers are evaluating the combined technological solution, which could start production as early as 2024.



Shares of AXTA have gained 7.1% over the past year compared with a 17.4% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Axalta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Denison Mine Corp. DNN and Veritiv Corporation VRTV.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 48.7% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Denison Mines currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has gained roughly 9.5% in the past year. DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.



Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has rallied roughly 19.2% in the past year. VRTV beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Denison Mine Corp (DNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.