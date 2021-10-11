Axalta (AXTA) Launches Imron HPU DTM Primer, Boosts Portfolio

Axalta Coating Systems Limited AXTA recently announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane (HPU) direct-to-metal (DTM) primer. It is an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment market segments. The new technology will lead to higher spraying efficiency, while offering superior corrosion protection to its substrates.

The primer provides corrosion protection specifically witnessed with epoxy primers as well as providing wet-on-wet topcoat application in as little as five minutes without sacrificing topcoat gloss. The versatility of the urethane primer utilizes one common activator for primer and a urethane topcoat, which eases the coating process for applicators.

The company noted that along with the long-term corrosion protection comparable to an epoxy, Imron Industrial HPU DTM primer showcases the added value and diversification of its Imron Industrial portfolio.

Shares of Axalta have gained 18.1% in the past year compared with a 14.3% rise of the industry.

Axalta forecasts net sales for the third quarter to decline roughly $40 million compared with the volume levels expected in the earlier-announced outlook. It expects adjusted EBIT between $130 million and 140 million, considering a positive business mix, ongoing price increases and continued cost actions.

The earlier guidance for Q3 adjusted EBIT was $138 million at the midpoint of the range. Axalta also withdrew its earlier-announced guidance for full-year 2021 due to the uncertainty related to these factors and expected financial impacts during the fourth quarter.

