AXA SA Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

AXA SA (FR:CS) has released an update.

AXA SA reported a strong financial performance with a 7% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, driven by growth across all business segments and geographies. The company’s Solvency II ratio stood at a robust 221%, and Moody’s has upgraded its outlook to positive, affirming a strong financial standing. AXA continues to focus on strategic pricing, customer retention, and expanding market share to sustain its growth trajectory.

