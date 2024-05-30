News & Insights

Stocks

AXA SA Launches €750M Bond Issue for 2034 Maturity

May 30, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AXA SA (FR:CS) has released an update.

AXA SA has successfully placed a €750 million senior unsecured bond issue with institutional investors, set to mature in 2034 and featuring a 3.375% annual fixed rate. The funds raised will support the company’s general financial needs and refinance existing debts, with a commitment to maintaining a stable debt level from 2024 to 2026. Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are expected to rate the bonds A+ and A1, respectively.

For further insights into FR:CS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.