AXA SA Launches €750M Bond Issue for 2034 Maturity

AXA SA (FR:CS) has released an update.

AXA SA has successfully placed a €750 million senior unsecured bond issue with institutional investors, set to mature in 2034 and featuring a 3.375% annual fixed rate. The funds raised will support the company’s general financial needs and refinance existing debts, with a commitment to maintaining a stable debt level from 2024 to 2026. Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s are expected to rate the bonds A+ and A1, respectively.

