AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $EQH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS ($EQH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,054,043,797 and earnings of $1.49 per share.

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS insiders have traded $EQH stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK PEARSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $9,010,453 .

. NICK LANE has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,311,398 .

. JEFFREY J HURD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 39,996 shares for an estimated $2,028,078 .

. WILLIAM JAMES IV ECKERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $79,356

ARLENE ISAACS-LOWE sold 1,350 shares for an estimated $73,440

CRAIG C MACKAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $46,409

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EQH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

