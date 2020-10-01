AWS Says Amazon Timestream Available At Select Regions

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Timestream, a new serverless time series database for IoT and operational applications.

Amazon Timestream is available starting Wednesday in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), and EU (Ireland), with availability in additional regions in the coming months.

According to the company, the Amazon Timestream can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster than relational databases, and at as low as 1/10th the cost.

It keeps recent data in-memory and moves historical data to a cost-optimized storage tier based upon user-defined policies. Further, Timestream's query processing gives customers the ability to access and combine recent and historical data transparently across tiers with a single query.

"Amazon Timestream is serverless, it automatically scales up or down to adjust capacity based on load, without customers needing to manage the underlying infrastructure. There are no upfront costs or commitments required to use Amazon Timestream, and customers pay only for the data they write, store, or query," the company said in its statement.

AWS noted that Amazon Timestream helps to save customers effort and expense.

Guardian Life, Autodesk, and PubNub are among customers and partners using Amazon Timestream.

