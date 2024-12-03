AWS introduces ‘new generation of foundation models,’ Amazon Nova

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon.com (AMZN) introduced Amazon Nova, which it calls “a new generation of foundation models that have state-of-the-art intelligence across a wide range of tasks, and industry-leading price performance.” Amazon Nova models will be available in Amazon Bedrock, and include: Amazon Nova Micro, a very fast, text-to-text model; and Amazon Nova Lite, Amazon Nova Pro, and Amazon Nova Premier, which are multi-modal models that can process text, images, and videos to generate text. Amazon also launched two additional models – Amazon Nova Canvas, which generates studio-quality images, and Amazon Nova Reel, which generates studio-quality videos. “All Amazon Nova models are fast, cost-effective and have been designed to be easy to use with a customer’s systems and data. Amazon Nova Micro, Amazon Nova Lite, and Amazon Nova Pro are at least 75 percent less expensive than the best performing models in their respective intelligence classes in Amazon Bedrock. They are also the fastest models in their respective intelligence classes in Amazon Bedrock,” the company stated. “Inside Amazon, we have about 1,000 generative AI applications in motion, and we’ve had a bird’s-eye view of what application builders are still grappling with. Our new Amazon Nova models are intended to help with these challenges for internal and external builders, and provide compelling intelligence and content generation while also delivering meaningful progress on latency, cost-effectiveness, customization, Retrieval Augmented Generation, and agentic capabilities,” said Rohit Prasad, SVP of Amazon Artificial General Intelligence.

