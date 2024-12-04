AWS announces new innovations for Amazon Bedrock

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services announced new innovations for Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service for building and scaling generative artificial intelligence applications with high-performing foundation models. “Today’s announcements reinforce AWS’s commitment to model choice, optimize how inference is done at scale, and help customers get more from their data,” AWS said. “AWS will soon be the first cloud provider to offer models from Luma AI and poolside. AWS will also add the latest Stability AI model in Amazon Bedrock and, through the new Amazon Bedrock Marketplace capability, is giving access to more than 100 popular, emerging, and specialized models, so customers can find the right set of models for their use case. New prompt caching and Amazon Bedrock Intelligent Prompt Routing help customers more easily and cost effectively scale inference. Support for structured data and GraphRAG in Amazon Bedrock Knowledge Bases further expands how customers can leverage their data to deliver customized generative AI experiences. Amazon Bedrock Data Automation automatically transforms unstructured, multimodal data into structured data with no coding required-helping customers use more of their data for generative AI and analytics.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.