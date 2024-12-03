AWS announces new database capabilities including Amazon Aurora DSQL

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services announced new capabilities for Amazon Aurora and Amazon DynamoDB to support customers’ workloads that need to operate across multiple Regions with strong consistency, low latency, and availability whether they want SQL or NoSQL. “Amazon Aurora DSQL is a new serverless, distributed SQL database that enables customers to build applications with the highest availability, strong consistency, PostgreSQL compatibility, and 4x faster reads and writes compared to other popular distributed SQL databases. Amazon DynamoDB global tables now supports multi-Region strong consistency, ensuring customers’ multi-Region applications are always reading the latest data without having to change any application code. AWS customers, including Autodesk, Electronic Arts, Klarna, QRT, and Razorpay, are exploring Aurora DSQL to support their rapidly growing businesses.”

