AWK's Virginia Unit Plans $0.5M Investment for Infrastructure Upgrades

American Water Works AWK announced that its unit, Virginia American Water, plans to invest $0.5 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure by replacing 620 feet of aging main with durable new 8-inch ductile iron pipes.



American Water Works’ unit, Virginia American Water, continues to make investments at regular intervals throughout the year to upgrade and maintain its existing infrastructure. In 2025, Virginia American Water invested $54.3 million to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure in its service territory. Over the last 10 years, Virginia American Water invested $397 million in its infrastructure. The company is expected to continue with infrastructure upgrades in 2026 as well.

Aging Infrastructure Needs Investment

Upgrading aging infrastructure is important as it ensures safe and reliable service for customers. It prevents breakdowns and improves overall efficiency, allowing systems to operate smoothly and cost-effectively.



U.S. water utilities manage 2.2 million miles of aging pipelines, causing frequent leaks, water loss and ongoing operational challenges. Despite industry-wide digitalization and reuse efforts, nearly 20% of treated water is wasted annually due to leakage. The Environmental Protection Agency projects that an investment of $1.25 trillion will be required over the next 20 years to maintain and expand water services.



California Water Service Group CWT, another leading water utility, aims to invest $760 million and $690 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, to strengthen its operations. The company remains committed to providing high-quality water service via treatment upgrades and well replacements across California, Washington and New Mexico.



Middlesex Water Company MSEX invested $96 million in 2025 to strengthen and upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure. The company plans to invest $506 million in 2026-2028 to improve infrastructure and support long-term growth initiatives.

Share Price Movement of AWK

In the past month, the stock has risen 1.5% against the industry’s 1.7% decline.



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AWK’s Zacks Rank

American Water Works currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

One better-ranked stock to consider from the same industry is Essential Utilities WTRG, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share for WTRG is pegged at $2.25, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.27%. The dividend yield for the company is expected to be 3.43%.

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American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.