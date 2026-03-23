AWK Indiana Unit Boosts Infrastructure With $246M Investment in 2025

American Water Works AWK recently announced that its unit, Indiana American Water, invested more than $246 million in 2025 to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure in its service region.



These annual capital expenditures included investments in new treatment plants, water mains, booster and lift stations, meters, pumps, fire hydrants and technology upgrades. These essential annual investments will assist the company in maintaining high-quality services and meet rising demand from its customers.



In 2024, the company invested $675 million to upgrade its water and wastewater treatment facilities and pipeline systems. This investment aimed to improve water quality, pressure and service reliability for customers.



Annual Investment plays an important role in maintaining and enhancing the company’s water and wastewater infrastructure for future reliable service. In 2026, the company plans to invest $19 million to make drinking water safer for communities by identifying and replacing lead service lines.

Aging Infrastructure Needs Investment

U.S. water utilities operate roughly 2.2 million miles of aging pipelines, leading to frequent leaks and water loss, creating ongoing challenges for the industry. Despite industry-wide digitalization and reuse efforts, nearly 20% of treated water is wasted annually due to leakage. The Environmental Protection Agency projects that an investment of $1.25 trillion will be required over the next 20 years to maintain and expand water services.



American Water Works is one of the major water and wastewater service providers in the United States. It has been investing consistently in its service areas to maintain high-quality services for its customers. The company intends to invest between $19 billion and $20 billion over the 2026-2030 period and approximately $46 billion to $48 billion between 2026 and 2035.



California Water Service Group CWT, another prominent operator in the water industry, aims to invest $760 million and $690 million in 2026 and 2027, respectively, to further strengthen its operations. The company remains committed to providing safe, high-quality water by consistently investing in treatment system upgrades and well replacements throughout California, Washington and New Mexico.



Essential Utilities WTRG will continue to make systematic investments to strengthen its water, wastewater and natural gas infrastructure. The company invested $1.4 billion in 2025. It plans to invest $1.7 billion in 2026 to improve the water and natural gas systems and better serve customers using enhanced information technology.

Share Price Movement of AWK

In the past month, the stock has increased 1.1% against the industry’s 2.3% decline.



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AWK’s Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

American Water Works currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock to consider from the same industry is American States Water AWR, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share for AWR is pegged at $3.59, which indicates an increase of 6.53% year over year. The dividend yield for the company is expected to be 2.78%.

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American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

California Water Service Group (CWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American States Water Company (AWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.