AWI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.54, changing hands as low as $72.02 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0301 per share, with $88.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.08.

