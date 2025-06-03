Aware, Inc. Achieves Top Performance in DHS Remote Identity Validation Technology Testing

Aware, Inc. excelled in DHS's biometric testing, showcasing top performance in passive liveness detection technology for fraud prevention.

Quiver AI Summary

Aware, Inc. announced its outstanding performance in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration, particularly in passive liveness detection for presentation attack detection (PAD). The DHS evaluated various identity validation technologies aimed at combating identity fraud in digital services. Aware’s technology excelled in this evaluation, proving to be more user-friendly and efficient compared to active detection systems, which require user interaction and slow down transaction times. CEO Ajay Amlani emphasized the importance of independent assessments for validating biometric technologies. Aware looks forward to future testing events and exhibiting at Identiverse 2025, highlighting their commitment to advancing biometric solutions for secure and seamless user experiences.

Potential Positives

Aware, Inc. achieved best-in-class performance in the DHS's Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration, excelling in passive liveness detection, which bolsters its reputation in biometric technology.

The successful demonstration reinforces Aware's commitment to combating identity fraud and providing seamless user experiences, potentially attracting new clients in sectors like banking and government services.

The announcement highlights Aware's participation in upcoming DHS testing events, signifying ongoing innovation and potential for future advancements in biometric technologies.

With the endorsement from a respected agency like DHS, Aware enhances its credibility in the competitive biometric market, which could lead to increased business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release may suggest that while Aware's technology excels in passive liveness detection, it indirectly highlights that other active PAD systems are significantly less effective, potentially casting doubt on the reliability of competing solutions.

The company acknowledges numerous risks, including intense competition in the biometrics market and the potential for software defects, which could harm its business and impact investor confidence.

The disclaimer notes that the views contained do not necessarily represent the official policies of DHS, which may affect perceptions of credibility and endorsement of Aware's technologies.

FAQ

What performance did Aware achieve in the DHS RIVTD testing?

Aware achieved best-in-class performance in passive liveness detection during the DHS RIVTD testing.

What is passive liveness detection?

Passive liveness detection verifies a live user without requiring interaction, making it seamless and resistant to spoofing.

How does Aware's technology compare to active PAD systems?

Passive systems, like Aware's, are more convenient than active PAD systems, which cause longer transaction times and higher failure rates.

What are the implications of the RIVTD test results?

The RIVTD test results validate Aware's strength in combating identity fraud and ensuring a frictionless user experience.

How can attendees learn more about Aware's biometric solutions?

Attendees can visit Aware at booth #212 during Identiverse 2025 to explore their latest biometric innovations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AWRE Insider Trading Activity

$AWRE insiders have traded $AWRE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY K AMLANI (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 54,555 shares for an estimated $83,164 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER R. FAUBERT has made 2 purchases buying 21,134 shares for an estimated $33,923 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN S III STAFFORD purchased 8,758 shares for an estimated $14,450

BRIAN J KRAUSE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,150 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AWRE stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aware, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometric authentication company, announced today that it achieved best-in-class performance in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS)



Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration



(RIVTD), specifically excelling with passive liveness detection in Track 3: presentation attack detection (PAD).





Led by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, the RIVTD program challenged industry leaders to deliver secure, accurate, and user-friendly remote identity validation technologies that address real-world threats such as identity fraud during digital onboarding for services like banking, government benefits, and social media.





The Aware solution demonstrated top-tier performance in passive liveness detection, according to threshold-adjusted scores from the latest RIVTD test event. While DHS RIVTD testing showed some active and passive PAD systems were effective in detecting fraud, active systems proved to be significantly less convenient due to their much slower processing speeds. Passive liveness detection methods verify a live user without requiring interaction or specific movements—making them more seamless and resistant to spoofing attempts. Active PAD solutions, on the other hand, require users to engage with prompts, causing significantly longer transaction times and increased failure rates, leading to more friction and a negative user experience. Many active solutions also failed to meet security standards, demonstrating the higher caliber of efficiency and usability of passive liveness detection.





“Independent evaluations like RIVTD are vital for validating the security and reliability of biometric technologies,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “We are proud that our passive liveness detection technology led the field in the RIVTD Track 3 testing, demonstrating our strength in combating identity fraud and reducing friction, and reconfirming our previous performance in the 2023 NIST FATE-PAD testing for detecting advanced spoofing techniques. Aware remains committed to delivering fast, accurate, and secure biometric solutions that are validated by leading government agencies like DHS.”





RIVTD test events are held at the Maryland Test Facility (MdTF) in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and are designed to simulate realistic attack scenarios. These evaluations assess technologies for identity document verification, selfie-to-ID photo matching, and liveness detection using smartphones and other commodity devices.





Aware commends the many organizations and teams behind rigorous, independent evaluations like RIVTD, which are essential for establishing trust, raising the bar for biometric performance, and shaping the future of secure, standardized digital identity technologies. Aware is also looking forward to participating in the upcoming RIVR 2025 testing to showcase our full arsenal of advanced liveness features not included in the 2024 test, such as our patented bright screen reflection algorithm and suite of behavioral algorithms. In future DHS rallies, we anticipate testing our advanced image injection prevention and detection algorithms, as well as our continually updated deepfake detection models.





The Aware Team is excited to share this news while participating in



Identiverse 2025



, the premier event for digital identity professionals. Attendees are invited to visit Aware at



booth #212



to learn more about our industry-leading biometric innovations, including continuing advancements of our patented bright screen reflection algorithm, which boosts the power of our top tier PAD algorithms even higher – adding the security benefits of active liveness to the already powerful, seamless experience of passive liveness.







About Aware







Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize integrating biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our



website



or follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Safe Harbor Warning







Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.





Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; ii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; iii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; iv) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; v) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; and vi) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights;.





We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Acknowledgement and Disclaimer







This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement No. 24-TCBI-014.





The views and/or conclusions contained in this document are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.





For more information on these results, please reach out directly to DHS or



contact Aware



.







CONTACT









Company Contact







Delaney Gembis





Aware, Inc.





781-687-0393







marketing@aware.com









DHS Technical POC







Arun Vemury





Biometric and Identity Technology Center





Science and Technology Directorate







Arun.Vemurv@hq.dhs.gov







(202) 254-6830



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.