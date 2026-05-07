A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc (AW.TO) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$9.91 million, or C$0.40 per share. This compares with C$9.26 million, or C$0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to C$59.39 million from C$61.13 million last year.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$9.91 Mln. vs. C$9.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.40 vs. C$0.37 last year. -Revenue: C$59.39 Mln vs. C$61.13 Mln last year.

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