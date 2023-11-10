AVY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $177.09, changing hands as low as $176.78 per share. Avery Dennison Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVY's low point in its 52 week range is $158.93 per share, with $195.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.00. The AVY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

