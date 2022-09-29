Avon Confirms $42.1 Mln Order From US Army Under NG IHPS Helmet Contract

(RTTNews) - Avon Protection Plc (AVON.L), a British maker of protection and defense products, confirmed on Thursday that it has received its first $42.1 million delivery order from the U.S. Army under the Next Generation Integrated Head Protection System or NG IHPS helmet contract. The initial deliveries are expected to commence in the first half of the fiscal 2023.

Paul McDonald, CEO of Avon, said, "The receipt of this first delivery order is an important milestone for the NG IHPS, and a critical step in getting our advanced life-saving technology rolled out to U.S. military personnel with this first order…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.