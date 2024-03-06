Avoid This Streaming Stock at All Cost

Every media company is trying to build a streaming business, but not everyone will succeed. One of the companies struggling most is Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA), owner of assets like CBS and MTV. The company is losing money on streaming and may not have the assets to compete with larger rivals.

In this video, Travis Hoium explains the strategy and financials behind Paramount's struggles.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 3, 2024. The video was published on March 4, 2024.

