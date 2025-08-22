Avoid These 4 Common Mistakes When You Get Rich Overnight

You’re about to score a financial touchdown. Maybe you’ve crushed it at work and landed a sweet promotion. Perhaps you’ve won a lottery or stumbled into a side hustle that suddenly pays off. As you near the end zone, heart pounding, head full of dreams, you can’t afford (literally) to fumble. Whether you’re blindsided by unexpected taxes or tripped up by bad financial advice, you have a lot to lose if you drop the ball.

If there’s one thing Brandon Copeland, former NFL linebacker turned financial expert, knows, it’s how not to fumble good fortune — whether that’s a game-changing play or a sudden influx of cash. As founder of Copeland Media and Athletes.org, and the author of “Your Money Playbook,” Copeland now dedicates his time to making financial education more accessible for everyone, from high earners to those just trying to get a handle on their first paycheck.

His financial expertise, shaped both by personal experience and by watching fellow NFL players navigate big contracts, has taught him what to do — and, crucially, what not to do — when you come into some money. As part of GOBankingRates’ Top 100 Money Experts series, he answers Question #16: Why do so many people fumble a windfall, and what moves should I make if it ever happens to me?

1. Not Taking the Time To Learn About Money

When Copeland is outside tossing the pigskin with his five-year-old son, the little guy doesn’t catch it every time. And despite being a force on the field himself, Copeland doesn’t expect his son to be perfect — after all, he’s still learning. He sees a clear parallel to how most of us approach money.

“Most things in life take practice, and unfortunately when it comes to money, many of us never had the chance to learn or practice those skills,” he said. “We just start earning it. So, it’s not absurd to think, ‘Hey, I’m not going to be perfect at this.'”

To Copeland, a windfall doesn’t just reveal your financial blind spots — it magnifies them. That’s why he’s so passionate about financial education, both in the classroom and through his foundation.

“My goal is to help a younger version of myself,” he said. “I think of the problems I had growing up, where I wanted money, but nobody taught me about it. I was blessed to have a high school football coach who ran a hedge fund and invited me to intern with him.”

That mentorship gave Copeland his first real playbook for success in life — and in finance. It’s one he would carry into teaching financial literacy at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the nonprofit he started with his wife, Beyond the Basics.

2. Giving in to the Urge To Splurge

“Treat yourself” has become a cultural mantra — and sometimes it’s well-deserved. But Copeland warns that reacting too quickly to a windfall can be a fast way to lose it.

Once the money comes in, it’s only natural to think about all those fancy shiny things you’ve always wanted or to want to buy your family truly spectacular gifts, like that house for your mom or that new car for your cousin.

“But you should figure out how this windfall can become a life-changing event — forever — before you start to spend,” he said.

It’s not about being selfish, he clarified. In fact, Copeland believes that being a little selfish in the short term is what allows you to be truly selfless in the long term.

“The question is, ‘Can I use this windfall to create a strong foundation built on savings and investments, so that I can contribute in the ways my heart wants to — throughout the future?'” he said.

Without that foundation, your generosity to yourself and others may only last a year or two before the money dries up.

3. Trusting the Wrong People

When you come into a windfall, Copeland warns you to look out for people who come swooping in with “we” — as in, “We made it!” or “We’re rich now!” But as Copeland puts it, not everyone was with you in the gym at 5 a.m. — so they might not treat your money with the same respect.

While you’ll want to assume that everyone has your good interests at heart, that’s not always the case, which is why Copeland encourages you to keep your windfall to yourself at first.

“I would take the time to learn about and understand my money and try to evaluate my team and the people around me,” he said.

For him, as a busy athlete, this process looked like slowing down and asking himself what questions he should have for a financial advisor. And what does a good financial advisor actually do?

If you find yourself with a sudden windfall, Copeland recommends asking five trusted people who have a track record of solid financial decision-making about the kinds of questions they’d ask a prospective financial advisor. The goal is to get a variety of perspectives without overwhelming yourself — and to thoroughly vet the people you consult.

“Do your homework,” he said. “There are a lot of people who look like they’re doing better than you, but are struggling.”

4. Losing Sight of Your Values

Even when you’ve come into a windfall, Copeland said, the real challenge is staying grounded — and staying true to your values.

His solution? Define your purpose. Each year, Copeland takes a few minutes to sit and write his own eulogy — not to be morbid, but to get clarity.

“That becomes your ‘why,’ your North Star,” he said. “Most people sacrifice what they truly want in life just to make money. But when you make the money, you need a reason to keep going.”

Copeland sets goals in four areas — health, harmony, happiness, and hustle — covering everything from parenting and marriage to spiritual growth and business plans. He tracks each category monthly as a way to maintain personal accountability.

And if you finally have money and you feel compelled to give, Copeland urges you to do it from a place of strength, not guilt. When you have a plan, you’re less likely to overspend or overextend yourself helping others who may not be ready to grow with you.

“Not every blessing God gives you is meant for everyone else,” he said. “Sometimes you try to help, and you end up enabling. Or worse, you lose yourself trying to save someone else.”

Bottom Line

Getting rich quickly isn’t just a fantasy — it’s a responsibility. If it happens to you, pause. Reflect. Build a solid financial foundation for yourself and your loved ones first. Then you can decide what to build on top of it.

“The money is just the beginning,” Copeland said. “Now the real work starts.”

