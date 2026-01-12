Avoid These 3 Retirement Mistakes -- or Regret Them Forever

Key Points

There are three critical mistakes you need to avoid in retirement.

If you make these mistakes, they could affect your financial stability over the long term.

These mistakes have to do with Social Security, Medicare, and accessing your retirement accounts.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement should be a time to enjoy the freedom and flexibility that you didn't have when you were working. Unfortunately, if you are facing serious financial concerns in your later years, it can be a time of stress instead.

If you want to minimize the chances of having a retirement full of struggle, there are three retirement mistakes you need to avoid. If you don't, you could regret it forever. Here's what those mistakes are.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Claiming Social Security at the wrong time

Signing up for Social Security at the wrong time is a mistake you could seriously regret. Social Security is one of your most important income sources. It's protected against the impact of inflation, plus you don't have to worry that the money will stop coming while you are still alive.

Unfortunately, many people don't give their claiming age enough thought.

For the majority of retirees, waiting as long as possible is the right move. You increase your check for each month you want beyond Full Retirement Age, so you can end up with more money late in retirement when you need it. Studies have also shown that most retirees end up with more lifetime income when they delay a claim.

Now, you may decide that an early claim actually makes sense for you based on your health status, or because you're going to claim spousal benefits later. But the key is to make an informed choice. Do not claim benefits without understanding the impact of your decision and really researching what's right for you.

2. Not signing up for Medicare at the correct time

Medicare can provide vital healthcare coverage. Unfortunately, if you don't sign up during your initial enrollment period, you could face penalties for the rest of your life. There are penalties for late signup for both Medicare Part A and Part B.

While there are limited exceptions, such as for those who enroll in a Medicare savings program or qualify for a special enrollment period, most people shouldn't wait. If you delay a Part B signup and don't fall into an exception, you may have to pay an extra 10% for each year you were eligible but didn't get covered.

3. Taking too much out of your retirement accounts too fast

Finally, taking too much out of your retirement accounts too fast is another major error.

You could end up broke if you drained your accounts. Be sure you develop a safe withdrawal strategy, such as following the 4% rule (withdrawing 4% in year one and making inflation-adjustments each year), so you don't go broke. Making wise investments could also help, but being smart about withdrawals is still essential.

Fortunately, these mistakes are easy to avoid, and you should make sure you do avoid them so your retirement security isn't put at risk.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.