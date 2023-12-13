AVNT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.76, changing hands as high as $38.01 per share. Avient Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.28 per share, with $44.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.94.

