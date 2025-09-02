Markets
AVT

Avnet To Offer $500 Million Of Sr. Notes

September 02, 2025 — 07:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Tuesday said it intends to offer $500 million of convertible senior notes due 2030.

Avnet also expects to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of notes.

Avnet intends to use about $100 million of the proceeds from the offering to buy back its shares, and the remaining to repay debts.

