Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Avnet (AVT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 26.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $63.1 in the previous session. Avnet has gained 29.8% since the start of the year compared to the 27.8% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 38.4% return for the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 28, 2026, Avnet reported EPS of $1.05 versus consensus estimate of $0.95.

For the current fiscal year, Avnet is expected to post earnings of $4.46 per share on $24.15 in revenues. This represents a 29.65% change in EPS on a 8.77% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.63 per share on $24.85 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 48.71% and 2.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Avnet has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Avnet has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 14X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 16.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.3X versus its peer group's average of 14.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Avnet an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Avnet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Avnet meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Avnet shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does AVT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AVT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is WESCO International, Inc. (WCC). WCC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. WESCO International, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 4.53%, and for the current fiscal year, WCC is expected to post earnings of $15.73 per share on revenue of $23.48 billion.

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. have gained 14.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.4X and a P/CF of 16.14X.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is in the top 8% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AVT and WCC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

