Avnet (AVT) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 67.32

The average one-year price target for Avnet (NasdaqGS:AVT) has been revised to $67.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of $60.44 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $84.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.35% from the latest reported closing price of $78.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avnet. This is an decrease of 383 owner(s) or 48.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVT is 0.10%, an increase of 61.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.28% to 85,858K shares. The put/call ratio of AVT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,692K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 3,921K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 29.96% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,093K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares , representing a decrease of 21.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 25.12% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,962K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 23.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 14.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,811K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVT by 2.32% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.