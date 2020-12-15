Avnet (AVT) Expands Portfolio With The New API Connection

Avnet AVT recently announced the addition of CircuitByte’s "DistiDirect" support in the newly released bill-of-materials (BOM) price calculation and purchasing tool.

BOM Connector’s DistiDirect feature uses application programming interface (API) technology to facilitate a real-time connection between customers and suppliers. With this feature, customers will be able to access information about prices, availability, stock levels, packaging options and lead-times for the components in one or more BOMs.

The new feature is available for Avnet Speedboats customers, including Abacus, EBV and Silica. The addition of the DistiDirect API connection bolsters the expansion of Avnet’s robust product portfolio.

Meanwhile, Avnet shares have declined 23.1% year to date against the Zacks Electronics - Parts Distribution industry’s growth of 3.3%.

Continuous Developments in IoT Space Drives Growth

Notably, per a MarketsandMarkets report, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market size is expected to reach $561 billion by 2022, reflecting a CAGR of 26.9% from 2017-2022. Consequently, Avnet stands to benefit from the increasing demand for IoT solutions among developers and designers.

Moreover, last week, the company launched the AVT9152 module, which supports low-power consumption and complex connectivity needs. The new module facilitates flexible and rapid development for IoT products with an end-to-end cloud connection platform.

Further, Avnet’s newly launched Monarch LTE-M Development Kit simplifies IoT connectivity for developers. It provides them with a complete set of software and services powered by Verizon Communications’ VZ SIM and ThingSpace IoT platform and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure cloud platform.

Additionally, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s partnership with AT&T T in the IoT front is a major positive. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Moreover, Avnet has pursued several strategic acquisitions in the past few years, including Witekio, Softweb Solutions, Dragon Innovation, Premier Farnell and Hackster.io, which serves as a key catalyst.

The buyouts have enhanced the company’s capabilities in the IoT space and boosted the performance of its product portfolio, thereby driving the top line. Further, Avnet has improved its competitive position in the IoT market and expanded its customer base with the help of these acquisitions.

Notably, Premier Farnell revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 grew 16.7% sequentially and 1.5% year over year, to 340.9 million, driven by the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce costs and increase investments to aid value addition.

