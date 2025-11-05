Markets
Avista Net Income Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported third quarter results for 2025.

Net income was $29 million for the third quarter of 2025, up from $18 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share increased to $0.36 from $0.23 a year ago. For the third quarter, operating revenues increased to $394 million from $384 million last year.

For the first nine months of 2025, net income rose to $122 million or $1.51 per share, compared with $113 million or $1.44 per share in the same period of 2024.

AVA is currently trading at $39.56 up $0.87 or 2.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

