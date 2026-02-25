Avista Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Avista Corporation (AVA) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $71 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avista Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $72 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Avista Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.84 last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Avista expects adjusted income of $2.52 to $2.72 per share, compared with $2.55 per share of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the utility company anticipates capital expenditures of $585 million.

