Avino Silver Q2 Silver-Equivalent Production Increases 5% Y/Y

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM announced that its silver-equivalent production was 645,602 ounces in the second quarter of 2025, which marked a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by record quarterly mill throughput.

ASM’s Q2 Production Details

Coming to the second quarter’s metal-wise detailed figures, silver production slipped 3% year over year to 283,619 ounces while gold production increased 17% to 1,774 ounces. Copper production rose 12% from year-ago quarter to 1.46 million pounds.



Mill throughput increased 36% to 190,987 tons. The record throughput was driven by upgrades, prior upgrades and automation enhancements.

Avino Silver’s Other Updates

The company has started drilling at the Avino Mine in April 2025 with a plan for nine holes to test the vein extension at depth, and it deployed a second drill at La Preciosa to confirm prior results. The data gathered will be used for underground mine planning.



As of June 30, 2025, Avino Silver had around $37 million of cash in hand. It remains debt-free as of the end of second-quarter 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the company’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $18.3 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 23.7%, reflecting higher production and increased gold and silver prices. The estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, indicating no change from the prior year’s reported number.

ASM Share Price Performance

Shares of Avino Silver have skyrocketed 243.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 15.9% growth.

Avino Silver’s Zacks Rank

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ASM’s Peer Performances in Q2

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 71,229 gold-equivalent ounces from ongoing operations in the second quarter of 2025, a 0.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter. However, the reported figure marked an increase of 1.2% from the first quarter of 2025. This includes a gold production of 61,736 ounces, which increased 10.2% year over year.



Post the sale of the Yaramoko mine in May 2025, the company updated its 2025 outlook. The company expects gold-equivalent production of 309,000-339,000 ounces for 2025, down from the prior stated 380,000-422,000 ounces.



First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.9 million silver-equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 33,865 gold ounces. The silver-equivalent ounces produced marked a solid 48% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 76% surge in silver production.



In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the second quarter included a contribution of 1.5 million ounces from Cerro Los Gatos.



Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 2.5 million silver-equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2025. This reflected a 17% increase from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025.



Consolidated silver production was up 13% year over year to 1,483,736 ounces. Excluding production from Kolpa, consolidated silver production in the second quarter was down 16% year over year.

