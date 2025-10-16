Avino Silver (ASM) Stock Jumps 17.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Avino Silver (ASM) shares ended the last trading session 17.5% higher at $6.51. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 24.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Avino Silver produced 580,780 silver equivalent ounces in the third quarter of 2025. Even though the figure was down 13% year over year, it was in line with expectations due to routine mine sequencing. Avino Silver achieved 21% higher mill throughput, totaling 188,757 tons of material. This improvement was driven by previous upgrades and automation enhancements made by the company.

Gold output increased 19% year over year to 1,935 ounces, while silver production was down 7% to 263,231 ounces and copper production plunged 26% to 1.3 million pounds.

Avino Silver’s year-to-date production is at 1.9 million silver equivalent ounces. This keeps the company on track to meet its 2025 production estimate of 2.5-2.8 million silver equivalent ounces. The company also added that advancement at La Preciosa remains ahead of schedule.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $20.6 million, up 40.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Avino Silver, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 66.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ASM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Avino Silver is part of the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. Pan American Silver (PAAS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $41.01. PAAS has returned 9.2% in the past month.

Pan American Silver's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +7.7% over the past month to $0.52. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +62.5%. Pan American Silver currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.