Avino Silver (ASM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Avino Silver (ASM) was up +1.7% at $8.96. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.77% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.05%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.67% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 million, up 19.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $90.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.33% and +36.45%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.29% lower. Avino Silver is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Avino Silver is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.46. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.32 for its industry.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.