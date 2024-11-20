Avila Energy to Restate Financial Statements

Petro Viking Energy (TSE:VIK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avila Energy Corporation has announced plans to restate its financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, due to irregularities found by new executives and directors. The company will conduct a forensic audit to investigate the issues related to flow-through financing and asset accounting.

For further insights into TSE:VIK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.