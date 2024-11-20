Avila Energy to Restate Financial Statements

Petro Viking Energy (TSE:VIK) has released an update.
Avila Energy Corporation has announced plans to restate its financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, due to irregularities found by new executives and directors. The company will conduct a forensic audit to investigate the issues related to flow-through financing and asset accounting.
