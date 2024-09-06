Avient Prices $650 Million Senior Notes Offering Due 2031

Avient Corporation AVNT announced the pricing of its previously-disclosed offering of $650 million in total principal amount of senior notes due 2031. These notes, exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, will carry an interest rate of 6.25% annually and be issued at 100% of their principal value. The transaction is expected to close on Sept. 19, 2024, pending customary closing conditions.

AVNT plans to use the proceeds from this offering, along with existing cash, to fully redeem its outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2025 and cover associated fees and expenses.

The company ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $489.4 million. Long-term debt was $1,420.8 million at the end of the quarter.

In the past year, Avient’s shares have appreciated 21.5% against the industry’s 7.4% decline in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents, driven by growth across all regions and most end markets. Avient posted revenues of $849.7 million in the second quarter, surpassing the Zacks estimate of $841.2 million and up from $824.4 million in the same period last year.

For the third quarter, Avient expects adjusted EPS of 62 cents, calling for a 9% year-over-year increase. Both business segments are projected to drive organic sales growth. Although the demand outlook for the second half remains consistent with earlier forecasts, strong second-quarter results have propelled the company to revise its full-year guidance. AVNT anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $515-$540 million, up from the previous range of $510-$535 million. It raised its adjusted EPS forecast to $2.55-$2.70 from the prior view of $2.50-$2.65.

AVNT remains committed to its growth strategy, focusing on delivering innovative materials and processing solutions that align with its sustainability goals while driving continued progress in the second half of the year.

Avient Corporation Price and Consensus

Avient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Avient Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 35.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 119% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 73.3% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.