AVIENT CORP Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AVIENT CORP (AVNT) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $32.60 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $38.20 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AVIENT CORP reported adjusted earnings of $64.20 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to $806.50 million from $815.20 million last year.

AVIENT CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.60 Mln. vs. $38.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $806.50 Mln vs. $815.20 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.77 - $2.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.