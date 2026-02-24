Avient (AVNT) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 49.41

The average one-year price target for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) has been revised to $49.41 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of $42.95 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.34% from the latest reported closing price of $42.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avient. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 17.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVNT is 0.17%, an increase of 12.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 118,699K shares. The put/call ratio of AVNT is 2.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,090K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,432K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 12.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,981K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,947K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 21.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,941K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVNT by 20.67% over the last quarter.

