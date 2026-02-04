Avidia Bancorp (AVBC) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) has been revised to $22.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $20.40 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.14% from the latest reported closing price of $19.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avidia Bancorp. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 616.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVBC is 0.09%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,790.89% to 5,740K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,218K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 896K shares.

FJ Capital Management holds 497K shares.

M3F holds 329K shares.

Two Sigma Investments holds 243K shares.

